Nigerian in U.S. on Visa Gets Life Sentence for Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

A Nigerian man who was in the United States on a travel visa was handed three life sentences this month for beating and raping a 13-year-old girl in 2017.

Adedoja Olaniyi Bah, a Nigerian national who was visiting the U.S., was sentenced to three life sentences as well as an additional 76 years in prison — the maximum sentence in Georgia — for raping a 13-year-old girl on July 15, 2017, in Douglas County, Georgia.

According to prosecutors, Bah chased his young victim into a wooded area before punching her and throwing her down to the ground. Then, prosecutors said Bah held the girl down as he raped her and told her that if she resisted, he would murder her.

After the rape, the 13-year-old girl fled to a nearby apartment for help as Bah walked back to his car and drove off. A month later, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bah.

Surveillance footage showed Bah chasing the girl into the wooded area, and DNA evidence put the Nigerian national at the scene of the rape.

Bah was able to enter the U.S. on either a B-1 or B-2 business and tourist visa after living in Japan. At trial, Bah asked that he be returned to Nigeria, but the judge denied his plea.

