An illegal alien accused of murdering 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has successfully gotten his trial temporarily delayed by claiming his “constitutional rights” were violated.

In August 2018, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with Mollie Tibbetts’ murder after police said he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman.

Following a nationwide search, Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County, Iowa. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted. He worked on a dairy farm using a stolen ID and Social Security card after allegedly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a child.

This week, Bahena Rivera’s defense team asked the Iowa Supreme Court to rule on whether the illegal alien’s constitutional rights were violated when he allegedly confessed to the murder to police and spoke without understanding his Miranda rights due to his “very limited Mexican education.”

That request has spurred Judge Joel Yates to temporarily delay the trial, set for February 4, until the Iowa Supreme Court makes a decision on whether it will hear the defense’s case.

Over the last year and a half, Bahena Rivera has successfully had the murder trial date changed already to February 2020, and the trial moved from a less white county after he argued he would only receive a fair trial in a more Hispanic-populated region of the state.

According to prosecutors, Bahena Rivera was the last person who saw Tibbetts jogging on the evening of July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa. That is the night Tibbetts went missing.

Bahena Rivera, according to police, said Tibbetts was jogging when he saw her. That is when he said he approached Tibbetts and started talking to her. After Tibbetts told Bahena Rivera that she would call the police if he did not stop following her, the illegal alien allegedly chased her and “blacked out” after this.

Police believe Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts to death and drove to a cornfield, where prosecutors say he placed cornstalks over her to hide her body. The illegal alien has been held on a $5 million bond.

