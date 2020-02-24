Bernie Sanders: Illegal Immigrants Are ‘Our People’

All illegal migrants who get into the United States are “our people,” says Sen. Bernie Sanders, as he compaigns for the Democrat nomination for president of the United States.

“What our campaign is about, and what our administration will be about, is rethinking America,” he told his supporters at a February 22 Texas rally, continuing:

Understanding that all of our people — when I say all, I also mean the undocumented in this country — that all of our people are entitled to basic human rights.

Bernie Sanders: illegal immigrants are "entitled" to the same government benefits as citizens pic.twitter.com/uktJpT6bsg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 22, 2020

For example, Sander’s plan suggests he will offer America-funded healthcare to all migrants who make it over the border. “Healthcare is a human right, not a privilege,” he told the crowd at his Texas speech. “In America, you should not suffer financial ruin because you got sick.”

Wages will be raised for people who are now illegals:

If you work 40 hours a week in America, you should not earn starvation wages. I have talked to too many people in Texas and all over this country. Yeah, they got a job, but they got a job that is paying them a wage which is unlivable. That is why we’re gonna raise the minimum wage in this country to at least $15 an hour.

Housing aid will also be made available to current illegals:

Today, we’ve got 500,000 people sleeping out on the streets of America. Today, we have 18 million families, paying 50 percent of their limited incomes for housing.

“We’re going to end the demonization of the undocumented in this country,” he said.

Sanders has repeated these promises at many events — but has not explained how he would prevent hundreds of millions of foreigners from migrating to the United States for free healthcare, college, as well as subsidized housing and $15 wages. Nor does he explain how Americans will be able to raise their wages in a flooded labor market or buy good housing in a real estate market spike brought on by a massive population increase.

Sanders’ immigration plan is titled “A Welcoming and Safe America for All.” It says that he will: