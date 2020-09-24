WATCH: Portland Rioters Throw Large Molotov Cocktail at Police

Flames surged in Portland on Wednesday night, after a rioter lit a large Molotov cocktail and threw it at the police.

The video was shared by The Post Millennial’s Editor-at-Large, Andy Ngo.

During this evening's mass gathering, a Molotov Cocktail was thrown towards officers outside of Central Precinct.

The officers who were rounding the corner quickly dispersed as the flames spread. It didn’t appear as though anyone was hurt by the initial explosion.

Riots spread nationwide on Wednesday after a Grand Jury in Kentucky declined to vote murder charges against three Louisville police officers in connection with the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The Grand Jury did, however, vote an indictment for wanton endangerment against former Officer Brett Hankison.

The Molotov cocktail attack was just one of several attacks against police officers. The most serious of which occurred in Louisville where two police officers were shot and wounded.

In Seattle, an officer on a bicycle was knocked down and hit in the back of the head with a baseball bat as he struggled to get back to his feet.

As of the time of this writing, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has not tweeted about the potentially fatal attack on his officers y left-wing militants. However, in his most recent tweet, he did find the time to warn of the “hate” that “alt-right” groups reportedly plan to bring to his city on Saturday, September 26.

Riots and unrest are expected to continue throughout the country on Thursday.