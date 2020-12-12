Watch: President Trump Flies over D.C. ‘Jericho March’ Aboard Marine One

President Donald Trump flew over the “Jericho March” aboard Marine One in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital at locations including the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, and the Department of Justice, over the weekend to rally in support of the president.

A series of “Jericho Marches” are taking place around the country at contested state capitols on Saturday with the main event being held in Washington, D.C.

The march is being co-hosted by JerichoMarch.org, stopthesteal.us, the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, and Virginia Women for Trump.

Those who are expected to be in attendance in Washington, D.C. include Lt. General Michael Flynn, who received a pardon from President Donald Trump late last mo

nth, My Pillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell, pro-life activist Abby Johnson, talk show host Dennis Prager, and Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ), among others.

