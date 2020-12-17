Reporter Traveling with Joe Biden Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A reporter who traveled with President-elect Joe Biden to Georgia this week later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Via Biden’s transition:

Today, a member of the press pool who traveled with the President-elect yesterday received a positive PCR test for Covid-19. We initiated contact tracing protocols immediately, and this person was not ever in close contact as defined by the CDC with the President-elect.

The reporter was not identified in an item by the New York Post.

Out of an abundance of caution, one member of our traveling communications team who was in close contact with this individual will self-quarantine for 7 days and other members of the traveling press pool who were in close contact with this individual are not on pool duty today and will not be until they clear the window for being infectious. No other member of the President-elect’s staff has been assessed to be at risk for exposure or transmission of the virus.

Biden’s team insisted he had “adhered to masking and social distancing guidelines at all times during the trip,” but Washington Post reporter Annie Linskey posted a photo that seemed to dispute that claim:

This photo of @JoeBiden taking his mask down briefly in Georgia has to be part of why Fauci wants @JoeBiden to get a vaccine ASAP. pic.twitter.com/aTdAVahY78 — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) December 15, 2020

Biden was seen repeatedly coughing during appearances this week.

During the first instance, CBS News reporter Bo Erickson speculated Biden’s issue was caused by “gastroesophageal reflux”:

Reminder: President-elect Biden has gastroesophageal reflux, which causes symptoms of "having to clear his throat more often," per his doctor in his Dec 2019 medical evaluation. More below from the letter> pic.twitter.com/XstsC0yx2m — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 15, 2020

But Biden told reporters he had “a little bit of a cold,” Breitbart News reported.

During the trip to Georgia, Biden coughed several more times during a brief speech while campaigning for Democrat U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

