Ron DeSantis Raised Nearly $14 Million in April, Largest Haul Since 2018 Campaign

Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) raised nearly $14 million in April, the largest haul since his 2018 campaign for a grand total of nearly $31 million in his war chest.

The Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee is responsible for the fundraising in which two donors contributed over half the total amount of $7.8 million. The donors are Chicago hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin ($5 million) and the Republican Governors’ Association ($2.8 million).

Griffin was the largest donor to DeSantis in 2018.

By comparison, former Florida governor and current Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) raised in six months eight years ago what DeSantis has raised in April.

Florida Politics reported, “Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s Florida Consumers First raised just over $361,000 in April. Her committee has just over $1.5 million on hand.” She is weighing a campaign against DeSantis.

Already in the running, Rep. Charlie Crist announced May 4 that he would challenge DeSantis for governor. “Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you,” Crist said during his announcement.

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) is also considering a campaign against DeSantis. “I’ve received so many calls and texts and emails, and have been stopped when I’m out and about by people who are asking me that very same question, Demings stated on April 23.