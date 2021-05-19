The 1 Percent Candidate: Poll Shows Liz Cheney Floundering in 2024 GOP Field

Only one percent of Republican voters would support a hypothetical presidential bid by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who recently hinted such a move could be in her political future, a Morning Consult survey released Wednesday found.

The survey, taken May 14-17, days after Republican colleagues ousted her as GOP conference chair, found just one percent expressing support for Cheney in a presidential bid. Cheney did not come close to former President Trump, whom she has routinely criticized, expressing regret for voting for him in the 2020 presidential election.

Per the survey, Trump garnered 50 percent support. Cheney fell behind former Vice President Mike Pence (13 percent), Donald Trump Jr. (8 percent), Gov. Ron DeSantis (7 percent), Nikki Haley (4 percent), Sen. Mitt Romney (4 percent), Sen. Ted Cruz (3 percent), and Sen. Tim Scott (2 percent).

The survey also found voters deem Cheney less popular than other polarizing GOP figures, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA):

Compared with other prominent lawmakers, Stefanik — who in 2014 became the youngest ever elected member of Congress at age 30, a record that has since been broken twice — begins her tenure as conference chair with name recognition and popularity on par with that of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who gained acclaim after House Democrats removed her from her committee posts over inflammatory posts online, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who’s facing a federal probe over whether he violated child sex trafficking laws.

All four lawmakers are more popular than Cheney, whose favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump. According to the latest survey, 84 percent of GOP voters favor the 45th president, continuing his status as the most popular figure in the Republican Party – a standing he hasn’t lost since the Jan. 6 riot, which was fueled by the unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud that prompted Cheney to repeatedly criticize Trump in public.

Overall, 53 percent of GOP voters have an unfavorable view of the Republican congresswoman.

Republicans ousted Cheney as conference chair last week, subsequently choosing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to replace her. Following her removal, Cheney vowed to “do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”

The survey, taken among 652 GOP voters, has a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.