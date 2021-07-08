Vice President Kamala Harris will promote police accountability on BET (Black Entertainment Television) Friday, while crime surges across the nation.

”On the issue of policing, we need accountability. And we are, and I was actually one of the original authors of the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act and I feel very strongly that needs to be passed,” Harris said in a press release about the show. “There needs to be accountability for police officers who break the rules or break the laws.”

The half hour prime time special, named “State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris,” is set to air July 9.

But while Harris highlights police accountability, a Thursday poll indicates 77 percent of Americans want additional police officers on the beat to protect them from surging crime.

Breitbart News reported June 23 that homicides have increased 58 percent in Democrat-run Atlanta, 533 percent in Democrat-run Portland, and 37 percent in Democrat-run Philadelphia. Shootings are up 64 percent in Democrat-run New York City, 51 percent in Democrat-run Los Angeles, and 18 percent in Democrat-run Chicago.