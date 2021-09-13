Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday announced that local cities or counties that mandate coronavirus vaccines for their employees will face fines of $5,000 per infraction.

“We are here today to make it very clear that we are going to stand for the men and women who are serving. We are going to protect Florida jobs,” DeSantis stated during the news conference in Alachua County. “We are not gonna let people be fired because of a vaccine mandate.”

FOX 13 notes:

Orange County is an example of a Florida county that requires all current and new employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. They issued a memo in July stating that all employees must be fully vaccinated by August 31st.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about DeSantis’ warning during a separate press conference Monday.

“At the end of the day, it’s all of our goals to protect the greater collective of the people in our community to keep them safe,” Demings told reporters. “I’m not going to take actions that will adversely impact the safety of our community. Sometimes, quite frankly, I question whether or not the governor really sees it that way. He may say that he does, but I believe many of the decisions that he makes are purely politically motivated and that’s not how I make decisions.”

The move by DeSantis comes after the governor announced that businesses would also be hit with $5,000 fines that require individuals to provide proof of a vaccination, stating he does not want the state to possess two classes of citizens.

Earlier this year, the governor approved a bill which outlawed vaccine passports.

“One, I’m vaccinated, I am offended that someone would make me show something just to go to a restaurant or just to live life,” DeSantis said of the decision. “My view is we got to protect people’s ability to live their lives. I don’t want a biomedical security state in which are constantly having to do this just to be able to live everyday life.”