Financial reports show that Virginia’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe received nearly $500,000 in contributions from Michael Bloomberg-backed Everytown for Gun Safety.

The McAuliffe campaign’s financial report for September shows Everytown gave $400,000 on September 23, 2021.

Another McAuliffe campaign financial report shows Everytown made “In-Kind” donations to McAuliffe of $53,700 and $1,179 on September 30, 2021.

On October 9, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that McAuliffe was running on a platform that contains many new gun controls for Virginians.

For example, McAuliffe wants to implement an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and a ban on guns built from parts kits.

If he wins the gubernatorial race, he plans to declare gun violence a “public health crisis,” enacting gun control under the auspices of the so-called crisis.

McAuliffe also wants to create a “Virginia Office of Gun Violence Prevention,” which can be used to pursue other controls.

On September 16, 2021, CNN noted that Mike Bloomberg-backed Everytown pledged to put “roughly $1 million into its efforts to elect Democrat Terry McAuliffe.”

