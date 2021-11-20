Illegal Alien Indicted for Allegedly Murdering Father of Four in Florida

An illegal alien has been indicted on first-degree murder charges by a grand jury in Duval County, Florida, after he allegedly lied to get into the United States only to then allegedly murder a father of four.

On November 18, a grand jury indicted 24-year-old Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, an illegal alien from Honduras, on first-degree murder charges for the killing of six-year-old Francisco Javier Cuellar, a father of four children.

In addition, Ulloa is facing tampering with evidence charges.

As Breitbart News initially reported, Ulloa initially came to the United States-Mexico border months ago, posing as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) named “Reynel Alexander Hernandez” in the hopes of being released into the U.S. interior.

Ultimately, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was duped and Ulloa was released via the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) program that resettles UACs with sponsors and family members across the U.S.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has since revealed that Biden’s DHS had flown Ulloa to the state in one of its many middle-of-the-night flights whereby thousands of border crossers are brought to various states.

Gov. DeSantis says a father of four children, allegedly murdered by an illegal alien, would be alive today if not for Biden's policies. https://t.co/Ue3RVaTIz0 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 13, 2021

“There was a tragic situation. One of the illegals that Biden flew in [to the U.S.] committed a murder in Florida recently and that individual would be alive if Biden had not been doing this,” DeSantis has said. “This is really serious stuff.”

Biden’s White House defended the flights of border crossers.

“It is our legal responsibility to safely care for unaccompanied children until they swiftly can be unified with a parent or a vetted sponsor … we have a moral, a right obligation to do that, to deliver on that,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

