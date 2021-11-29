Florida’s Lowest Coronavirus Case Rate in the Nation Drops Even Further

Florida is continuing to report the lowest rate of daily coronavirus cases per capita in the nation, and the figure dropped even lower over the holiday weekend.

According to the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker, last updated November 29, Florida is reporting just three cases of the virus per 100,000 — the lowest in the nation. That is down from the six per capita reported Friday.

Overall, the Sunshine State is reporting a daily average of 681 cases, representing a 53 percent drop over the past two weeks. Notably, hospitalizations in the state have also dropped by 11 percent in the same time frame.

This is significant, as Florida came under constant scrutiny from the establishment media and left-wing politicians over the course of the pandemic, namely for refusing to embrace extended lockdowns or even a mask mandate. Notably, Florida never once had a statewide mask mandate in place. Illinois for comparison, is currently under another statewide mask mandate, yet it is reporting a daily average of 4,661 cases, or 37 per 100,000, representing an increase of 45 percent in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, blue states, which were lavished with praise by the left throughout the course of the pandemic, are currently seeing some of the highest case rates in the entire nation.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) Michigan leads with a daily average of 8,457 cases, or 85 per 100,000. That represents a 59 percent increase over the last two weeks alone. Similarly, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York and Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) Pennsylvania are also reporting some of the highest daily case rates in the nation, 5,809 cases (30 per capita) 5,676 cases (44 per capita), respectively.

Florida continues to see a downward trend in cases, along with an economic boom. Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced the Sunshine State has experienced 18 consecutive months of private sector job growth and a higher labor force growth rate than the nation. He attributed the growth, in part, to his administration’s commitment to pushing back against “heavy-handed mandates”: