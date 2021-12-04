Florida Still Reporting Lowest Coronavirus Cases Per Capita

Florida continues to report the lowest daily coronavirus cases per capita in the nation as blue states see significant spikes, with the trend now continuing weeks on end.

According to the New York Times’ coronavirus data tracker, Florida is reporting the lowest number of daily cases per 100,000 in the nation, sitting at seven. Hawaii and Alabama are tied right behind, reporting eight daily cases per capita.

While Alabama and Hawaii have lingered near the bottom, Florida has, for weeks now, reported the lowest cases per capita in the nation — a phenomenon largely ignored by the establishment media, which battered Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) throughout the pandemic as he refused to both embrace extended lockdowns or implement a statewide mask mandate.

“They don’t want to tell you this, but Florida for like almost a month has been either the lowest or one of the lowest COVID in the entire country,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a press conference in Brandon, Florida, last month.

“You see it surging in other parts. The corporate media, they don’t like it when it surges in other parts. They only like it when it surges in places that they don’t like,” he added.

Indeed, other parts of the country, namely blue states, are reporting significantly higher numbers. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) Michigan, for instance, is reporting a daily average of 7,768 cases, or 78 per 100,000. Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) Pennsylvania is reporting a daily average of 6,742 cases, or 53 per capita, and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s New York is reporting a daily average of 7,778 cases, or 40 per capita.

During a Thursday speech at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), President Joe Biden previewed the administration’s “winter strategy” for combatting the virus, which includes stricter testing requirements on international travelers, as well as an extension of the mask mandate on air travel.