Illegal Alien Charged with Killing Missouri Man Weeks Before Christmas

An illegal alien has been accused of killing a 32-year-old man in Springfield, Missouri, in a drunk driving crash, police allege, just weeks before Christmas.

Jarol Leiva-Navarro, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested and charged on December 23 with felony drunk driving after he allegedly killed 32-year-old Colby Brice Compton in a fatal crash, as well as charges for driving without a license.

According to police, on December 11, Navarro was driving 110 miles per hour in a Dodge Charger when he hit Compton, who was turning left at an intersection. An eyewitness told police that Navarro was seemingly racing another vehicle.

Police said Compton’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit at the time of the crash. Compton was killed in the crash.

Navarro’s booking information reveals that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has a detainer on him, requesting that he get released to ICE’s custody if he is released from local police custody at any time.

Navarro is being held at the Greene County Jail. His next court date is February 7, 2022.

