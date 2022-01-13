Poll: Biden’s Job Approval Barely Above Water in Vermont

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is barely above water in Vermont, a state that overwhelmingly voted for the president in the last election, according to a recent poll from Vermont Public Radio/Vermont PBS.

The poll showed that only 45 percent of the respondents approved of the president’s job performance, showing Biden just slightly above water in the survey. This is compared to the 43 percent that disapproved of Biden’s job performance. Eleven percent said they were unsure or had no opinion, while one percent refused to answer.

The poll was conducted from January 3 to 9 and included 600 interviews with adult citizens. The poll had a plus or minus four percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

This poll could be a bad sign for Biden, as the state overwhelmingly voted for him in the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump.

In fact, while the state has a Republican governor, Vermont had voted for the Democrat presidential ticket since 1992, when the state voted for former President Bill Clinton over former President George H. W. Bush.

While Biden has been in office nearly one full year, he has seen some of the lowest approval ratings after dealing with many problems such as the supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Additionally, the “marquee legislation” of Biden’s legislation agenda, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), was effectively killed in the Senate after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he could not vote to pass it.

A Quinnipiac poll from this week showed only 33 percent approved of Biden’s job performance among adult citizens, which is a new record low for the president.

