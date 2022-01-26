Sean Hannity: Peter Schweizer ‘Has Done It Again’ with ‘Red-Handed’

Sean Hannity lauded Peter Schweizer’s latest book, Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win as “phenomenal” and a “must-read” during an interview with the author on Tuesday’s edition of his eponymous radio show.

Hannity said he would do a “series of interviews” with Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and host of the Drill Down, “to get to the bottom of all” the book’s documentation of U.S. elite corruption with respect to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Red-Handed examines how the Chinese government’s strategy of “elite capture” targets prominent U.S. figures in business, entertainment, politics, and technology. The CCP procures influence and compliance with such figures through the development of financial relationships.

Hannity praised Red-Handed as Schweizer’s “latest bombshell book” and “phenomenal.” The book’s depth of research and revelations require a series of interviews to unpack, he added.

Schweizer’s book documents an instance of CCP elites “laughing” at the Chinese government’s compromise of President Joe Biden.

Hannity stated, “You talk about a scene. You give the date. It was November 28th, 2020, only weeks after the U.S. presidential election, and how openly they talk about the access they now have to the highest levels of the U.S. government, and literally, politburo members [and] ambassadors are almost laughing at the fact that — basically — they have the United States of America’s highest elected official compromised.”

Schweizer shared:

This was a meeting in Beijing that was held shortly after the election. An academic, who’s also been involved in some foreign influence operations in the United States in Washington, D.C., stood up in front of this group [of Chinese elites] and talked about all the friends that Beijing now had in the United States, and talked about Wall Street — and of course I’ve got a chapter in the book about the Wall Street titans that are in cozy with Beijing — but two-thirds of the way through the speech he says, “Oh, and we have the new president’s son, Hunter Biden, who has started all these businesses. Who helped him start all these businesses?” It’s an amazing scene, because this large crowd of hundreds of senior executives in China and government officials start laughing. They know the answer to it, and it really is quite extraordinary.

“This is not a book [we could] get to the bottom of [if we] gave him the whole three hours of the show,” Hannity said of the volume of information in Red-Handed.