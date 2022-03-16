Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R), who hopes to be part of the solution as Republicans aim to take over Congress, said the “first” priority needs to involve a “complete and total investigation” into “criminal psychopath” Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Speaking to Breitbart News during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, the GOP congressional candidate said a Republican-led Congress would first need to prioritize holding Dr. Anthony Fauci accountable.

“The first thing that needs to happen is a complete and total investigation into Dr. Fauci, who I think is a criminal psychopath and should spend the rest of his life in a federal prison,” he said. “That’s my opinion. I think an investigation will show more evidence as to why that should be the case. I think that’s the top issue right now.”

Beyond that, Sabatini said Republicans in the House should impose an immigration moratorium or “at least a complete and total focus on building the wall and deporting illegal immigrants and passing E-Verify,” as illegal immigration is hurting Americans across the country.

Thirdly, Sabatini continued, Congress must focus on breaking up Big Tech, which he said goes far beyond reforming Section 230.

Big Tech is an “existential threat to our republic and we really need to drop the hammer on them in a significant way because they’ve interfered in our elections and whole civil discourse, and I think they’re playing a massive role in just destroying the American dream,” he said, deeming Big Tech a “parasitical influence in America today.”

Another top issue for the American people, he added, is election integrity, so Congress must do “everything we can to secure elections going forward.” That includes imposing a national voter ID, banning drop boxes, and mandating cleaning voter rolls, he added.