Nolte: Troll Demands Ron DeSantis Remove Bible from Florida Schools

A 57-year-old left-wing troll is demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) remove the Bible from the state’s public schools.

This desperate and childish ploy earned a big write-up courtesy of the welfare queens at NPR, a far-left, conspiracy theorist outlet that spreads misinformation.

Those who’ve been following events in Florida know that DeSantis has been aggressive in his leadership push to remove sexual and racial indoctrination from Florida’s public schools. This includes textbooks that confuse math with Critical Race Theory (a theory that tells white kids they are racist oppressors and black kids they have no chance at success) and books like Gender Queer: A Memoir, that includes graphic images of children performing sex acts—something we used to call child porn.

In retaliation for doing the right thing and protecting children, a “Florida activist known for his tongue-in-cheek petitions to local government agencies has asked school districts in Florida to ban the Bible.”

Stevens proceeded to question whether the Bible is age-appropriate, pointing to its “casual” references to murder, adultery, sexual immorality, and fornication. “Do we really want to teach our youth about drunken orgies?” He also took issue with the many Biblical references to rape, bestiality, cannibalism and infanticide. “In the end, if Jimmy and Susie are curious about any of the above, they can do what everyone else does – get a room at the Motel Six and grab the Gideons,” he wrote.

Okay, but, uhm, the Bible portrays these things as … wrong. Also, the Bible is merely available in the school library and not an assigned textbook.

Are these distinctions lost on this middle-aged troll and NPR’s welfare queens?

You see, in Gender Queer: A Memoir a child giving another child a hummer, which is graphically portrayed in what can only be described as child pornography, is presented as a good thing, a moral thing, as “sexual health.”

There is nothing healthy about children having sex. That’s called grooming.

Also, the math books laced with the racist poison of Critical Race Theory are assigned books. These are textbooks handed out by the schools. Students are required to read and learn from textbooks. The Bible is not assigned. It is merely available.

You have to wonder what kind of sick fuck is upset over this being removed from schools. What kind of sick fuck wants to encourage children to have sex. In this case, there are only two kinds of sick fucks: Groomers and groomer-enablers.

The fact that they are so desperate to corrupt the innocence of small children, so desperate to groom them into something broken and damaged they can sexually and politically exploit, so desperate that they have openly declared who they really are, is quite a thing to witness.

The midterm elections are gonna be awesome.

