Pro-abortion groups have introduced a $150 million spending plan ahead of several competitive 2022 midterm races, Politico reported Monday.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and EMILY’s List — all groups that believe women have the “right” to end the lives of their unborn children — are going to spend funds on “paid ads, field programs, messaging research and polling in nine states, all of which feature top congressional and gubernatorial races this fall.”

“The spending will be spread across offices up and down the ballot, from state legislative races to Senate races, in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, California, Kansas and Wisconsin. Of the nine states, six are home to competitive Senate races, and all are electing governors in November,” according to the report.

Politico noted that the group’s plan “coincides with a particularly perilous moment” for so-called “abortion rights.” Much to the protestations of these radical-leftist groups, Republican-led states have bolstered efforts to protect the unborn in anticipation of Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned. The Supreme Court is expected to rule this summer on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case surrounding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. The case is the most significant challenge in decades to the Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which declared abortion to be protected by the U.S. Constitution.

In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) recently signed legislation that essentially bans all abortions unless it is deemed necessary to save the life of the mother. Kentucky legislators were also able to override Democrat Gov. Andry Beshear’s veto of their pro-life legislation, which, in part, bans abortions after 15 weeks. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), too, signed legislation banning abortions after 15 weeks in the Sunshine State, deeming it “the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation.”

Planned Parenthood, the single largest abortion provider in the U.S., has been melting down over red state pro-life victories, calling them a “connected, coordinated attack.” As Breitbart News previously reported, the group “is doing everything in its power to demonize these pro-life moves, which are wholly designed to protect innocent unborn children.”

However, in response to the upcoming Supreme Court decision and efforts by Republican states, many blue states have introduced or passed legislation expanding access to abortion. For example, Connecticut is set to become a “place of refuge” for those who get an abortion after the state Senate passed a bill on Friday increasing abortion rights. Colorado, which was the first state to decriminalize abortion in 1967 (before Roe v. Wade), passed a bill that guarantees the supposed “fundamental right to abortion” and denies all rights to unborn children at any stage of development.

But despite these retaliatory efforts by blue states, Democrats are “increasingly worried” that voters who support abortion, “especially the suburban women who were key to their victories in 2018 and 2020, are not motivated to turn out in November,” Politico noted.

Even so, the president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Alexis McGill Johnson, asserted in a statement to the publication that Americans will reject politicians that protect the sanctity of life in upcoming elections.

“Let this be a warning to the out-of-touch politicians standing in the way of our reproductive freedom: People are watching. People are furious. And this November, the people will vote you out,” Johnson claimed.

Polling on abortion confirms the exact opposite of Johnson’s assertions, however. An April poll from the Wall Street Journal found that more Americans favor the idea of a 15-week abortion ban than oppose it. A Knights of Columbus/Marist Poll released earlier this year found that 71 percent of Americans support legal limits on abortion. Broken down by political affiliation, 49 percent of Democrats, 93 percent of Republicans, and 70 percent of independents support limits on abortion.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter.