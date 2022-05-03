Watch Live: Pro-Life, Pro-Abortion Crowds Clash Outside Supreme Court Following Roe Leak

Pro-life and pro-abortion activists gathered outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning following a bombshell report which revealed the Court could potentially overrule Roe v. Wade.

On Monday evening, Politico published an alleged decision seemingly written by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated around Court on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The case revolves around Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and is the most significant challenge in decades to the Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which declared abortion to be protected by the U.S. Constitution. Someone allegedly leaked the draft to Politico — an action considered by many to be an “original sin for judicial ethics,” and “one of the greatest breaches of security in the history of the Court.”

Pro-life activists, including Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), gathered at the Supreme Court on Monday night and Tuesday morning, saying they “reacted with cautious optimism to news that a majority of the Supreme Court may strike down Roe and Casey, landmark decisions that legalized abortion in the United States,” the group said in a statement.

Students for Life was also in attendance. The group’s president Kristan Hawkins said that while the validity of the report is not yet fully-known, “ending Roe is the right decision.”

“Ending preborn human life is and has always been a judicial error. The court cannot allow the bullying tactics of the left combined with the threat of chaos cause by an unprecedented leak to change the right course — the end of Roe,” Hawkins tweeted.

Notably, fence barricades went up around the Supreme Court on Monday evening after a leak of an alleged draft — likely a response to potential backlash from radical pro-abortion protesters.