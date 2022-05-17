Multiple polling stations in Pennsylvania had to turn voters away on this primary election day after reportedly suffering a shortage of ballots.

The ballot shortage impacted multiple polling stations in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County, including at polling stations in Stowe Township and Hanover Heights.

According to Stowe Township’s Council President Robin Parilla, Alleghany County has not responded to her request for more ballots. As a result, Parilla has had to turn voters away.

As local news outlets reported:

Stowe Township Council President, Robin Parilla says that some voters have been turned away as a result of the shortage. Parilla has tried to contact the county multiple times to get more ballots, but no one is answering. He told Channel 11 that he has spoken with several other polling officials in the area, including Robinson and Elizabeth who say they are having similar issues.

One polling station in Hanover Heights reportedly received just ten Republican ballots, while others in the area only reported receiving 20.

Alleghany County is reportedly asking voters who were turned away to go back and try again.