Biden’s America: Gas Prices Climb for 10 Consecutive Days

Americans have witnessed gas prices reaching all-time highs for ten consecutive days as President Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress refuse to take action to reestablish American energy independence.

The national average for regular gas reached another high Thursday, standing at $4.598. This matches the trend seen during the last ten days, as gas prices have consistently continued to climb.

As of Thursday, the national gas price average for mid-grade reached $4.943, and premium stood at $5.229. Diesel broke an all-time record high the day prior, reaching $5.577.

No state in the nation is seeing an average price of gas under $4.00, and several states are seeing prices well above $5.00, including Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska, Hawaii, and California, the last of which is seeing an average over $6.00. California’s Mono County, specifically, is seeing one of the highest price averages in the nation, coming in at $7.058.

This is the first time gas has been at or above $4.00 a gallon in every state.

While Democrats leaders insist that Americans are not blaming them for rising costs, surveys indicate otherwise. A Rasmussen Reports survey released late last month, for example, found 61 percent indicating that Biden has not “done enough to stop the rising price of gasoline, home heating oil, and other petroleum products.” Separately, 35 percent of Democrats and 65 percent of independents agree that Biden has not done enough. What is more, 84 percent consider the rise in energy costs serious.

While Biden and Democrats place the blame, at least partially, on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices were steadily on the rise prior to that. What is more, Biden made quashing American energy independence an integral part of his day one initiative, nixing the Keystone XL Pipeline as soon as he got into office, systematically dismantling the energy independence American had under former President Trump’s leadership.