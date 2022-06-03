Analysis: Biden Boosts Foreign-Born Population Across 2024 Swing States

President Joe Biden’s policies are resulting in large boosts in foreign-born populations across a number of swing states critical to both political parties in the 2024 presidential election.

Analysis from the Center for Immigration Studies reveals that the foreign-born population has grown to a record-breaking 47 million, with about two million illegal and legal immigrants added to the United States population in Biden’s first 15 months in office.

Much of the growth in the nation’s foreign-born population is settling in swing states, the analysis finds. Florida, for instance, added 390,000 foreign-born residents in the last 15 months, while Pennsylvania added 375,000.

Likewise, Michigan added 247,000 foreign-born residents, Georgia added 152,000, and Arizona added 148,000. The red states of Tennessee and South Carolina each added about 130,000 foreign-born residents, the analysis states.

In swing states, newly registered foreign-born voters often outpace electoral margins, suggesting their significance in swaying state and federal elections.

The figures are vital to electoral politicking as research has consistently shown that the larger a region’s foreign-born population, the more likely that region is to vote for Democrats over Republicans.

In 2019, for example, The Atlantic‘s Ronald Brownstein found that nearly 90 percent of House congressional districts with a foreign-born population above the national average are won by Democrats. This means every congressional district with a foreign-born population exceeding 15 percent has a 90 percent chance of electing Democrats and only a ten percent chance of electing a Republican.

The Washington Post, the New York Times, the Atlantic, Axios, the Los Angeles Times, and the Wall Street Journal have all admitted that rapid demographic changes spurred by mass immigration are tilting the nation toward a permanent Democrat political majority.

“The single biggest threat to Republicans’ long-term viability is demographics,” Axios acknowledged in 2019. “The numbers simply do not lie … there’s not a single demographic megatrend that favors Republicans.”

Already, the U.S. has the most generous immigration system in the world — expected to bring in 15 million new foreign-born voters by 2042. About eight million of those voters will have arrived entirely due to the process known as “chain migration” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.