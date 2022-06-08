WATCH: Mother, Child Hit by Driver; George Gascón Sought Juvenile Sentence

A 16-year-old with a prior record was sentenced to five to seven months of juvenile detention Friday, thanks to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s lenient policies, after a brutal hit-and-run in which a mother and a child were struck.

Video of the hit-and-run was published by Fox News’ Bill Melugin. It apparently shows the driver, in a black sedan, failing to stop in an alleyway in the Venice area as the car approaches a mother pushing a stroller, then strikes them at high speed.

THREAD (1/4) A 16 y/o hit & run driver in a stolen car who ran over a mom & child in Venice was sentenced on Friday to 5-7 months in juvie camp. LA DA @GeorgeGascon office tells me this was an “appropriate resolution”, but I’ve learned he has a prior criminal history. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HupMw9KRFu — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 5, 2022

According to Melugin, the suspect had a prior record of criminal convictions, which should have resulted in a much harsher penalty. But Gascón has followed a policy of refusing to prosecute juveniles as adults except in “extraordinary” cases.

Gascón was elected in 2020 with the help of millions of dollars in spending from left-wing billionaire George Soros, who has spent lavishly to elect dozens of left-wing prosecutors across the nation in the wake of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

In California, Gascón attracted the support of the Democratic Party elite, including Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti — who switched his endorsement from incumbent Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to hold the job.

The woman who was struck by the car told Melugin that she is a Democrat who voted for Gascon, but now wants him recalled:

The mother who was run over by a juvenile hit and run driver on felony probation tells @FoxNews she is a Democrat who voted for LA DA George Gascon. Now, she wants him recalled following his office’s handling of this case, and she is outraged about the light sentence. https://t.co/M4FU3WR1yq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 8, 2022

Supporters of the ongoing effort to recall Gascón took heart Tuesday from the recall of San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin.

The recall effort reached 500,000 of the 566,857 petition signatures required by July 6 to put a recall election on the ballot.

