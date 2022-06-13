Average Price of Gas in One California County Soars to $7.79

The average price of gas has soared to record levels in several California counties, which are experiencing some of the highest gas prices in the entire nation.

The national gas price average hit a record high of $5.014 on Monday, reflecting a nearly 15 cent increase in the last week and 58 cent increase in the last month alone.

Twenty-one states are now experiencing a statewide average of gas prices well over $5.00 per gallon. Those include Maine, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and California — the last of which maintains its status of holding the highest statewide average in the nation at $6.436 for regular gas.

But the situation is far worse than it appears, as several counties within these states are seeing average prices well over $6.00.

Nevada’s Washoe County, for example, has an average price of $6.122, while several counties in California have averages above the state’s astronomical average. Those include Monterey ($6.600), San Mateo ($6.637), Sonoma ($6.613), and Humboldt ($6.825). However, California’s Alpine County currently stands as the county with the highest gas price average, soaring over $7.00 and standing at $7.799. Mono County comes in a close second with an average price of $7.234.

The average price of diesel in the state is also now nearing $7.00, standing at $6.991 as of Monday.

Biden administration officials have done little to address concerns as Americans indicate that gas prices are an important issue moving into the midterm elections.

“You can thank the activity of Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm told Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing last month after being confronted about rising energy costs — a similar narrative offered by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

