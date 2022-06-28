Report: Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid Limit Plan B Pill Purchases

CVS, Walmart, and Rite Aid are “rationing” emergency contraceptive pills due to an increase in demand following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Walmart capped these pill purchases to 10, and CVS and Rite aid were limited purchases to three, according to the Wall Street Journal. The publication found that the pills were in “in short supply or out of stock on major retailer websites.”

“A CVS spokesman said that the company has implemented temporary purchase limits to ensure equitable access and that it has ample supply of the pills in stores and online. A Walmart spokeswoman said the company limits purchases on many items and that limits can change as demand fluctuates. Rite Aid said it was limiting purchases of the pills both online and in stores due to increased demand,” the report states.

The pills are often sold without a prescription are intended to be taken up to three days after unprotected sex. While the medication is mainly known to prevent ovulation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has admitted that these pills can prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus. Because morning after pills have the potential to destroy a fertilized egg, many pro-life groups are avidly against their use and say the pills can act as abortifacients.

Abortion activists claim emergency contraception — also known as the Morning After Pill, Ella, Plan B, and more — do not cause abortions. The truth is that they CAN cause abortions and ectopic pregnancies. https://t.co/hrp6kC1Kh7 — Live Action (@LiveAction) October 13, 2018

According to the Journal report, people flocked to social media following the Dobbs ruling, “either encouraging or dissuading people to stock up on the contraceptive.” Planned Parenthood has advised against hoarding morning after pills, saying causing a shortage could keep it from women “who have an immediate need,” the Journal states.