Americans doubt whether President Joe Biden will fulfill his repeated promise to run for reelection in 2024, a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

Only 14 percent of voters believe Biden is definitely running in 2024. Another 14 percent say Biden will only probably run in 2024.

A majority believe Biden will not run in 2024. Forty-six percent say Biden will definitely not run in 2024, along with 18 percent who indicate he probably will not.

Monday polling revealed only “26 percent of Democratic voters said the party should renominate him in 2024,” the New York Times found. “64 percent of Democratic voters say they would prefer a new standard-bearer in the 2024 presidential campaign.”

Though polling shows Democrats do not favor Biden’s reelection campaign, Biden has claimed the opposite. “They [Democrats] want me to run” in 2024, Joe Biden said on Tuesday. “Read the polls. Read the polls Jack”:

President Biden tells me that despite most Democrats saying they want another candidate in 2024, most would still vote for him if he ran pic.twitter.com/hcFnI8C7gh — Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) July 12, 2022

Biden’s mental ability has been an issue that seems to have impacted voters. Sixty-two percent say Biden is not fit to be president because he is too old. A majority of voters believe Biden is unfit to be president and doubt his mental ability. Fifty-nine percent are worried about his mental and physical fitness.

In April, Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama he intends to run in 2024 because the president believes he is the only Democrat who can defeat a potential presidential bid by Donald Trump. Public opinion seems to be in Trump’s favor. Multiple polls have shown Biden behind Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head contest.

The Politico poll sampled 2005 voters from July 8-10 with ± 2 percent margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.