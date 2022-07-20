Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Breitbart News exclusively on Wednesday that hypocrisy in Democrat policies and proposals when it comes to guns and crime demonstrates that the left is not actually interested in stopping crimes committed with guns, but in control and power.

“Two things are certain – the Constitution is non-negotiable and gun control does not work,” Blackburn said. “But since the radical Democrats love talking gun control, let’s talk about it.”

Blackburn cited three leftist-run cities with out-of-control crime: Chicago, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

“Despite having some of the strictest gun laws in the U.S., Chicago ended 2021 with the more homicides than any other city in the country. If Lori Lightfoot had her way, police would be confiscating weapons from law-abiding citizens while criminals are allowed to run free in the name of social justice,” Blackburn said. “In Philadelphia, the District Attorney hinted that it’s racist to prosecute people for illegal gun possession and admitted gun confiscation wouldn’t work. It begs the question of why we are even discussing new laws when we cannot enforce the current ones on the books. In Los Angeles, weak on crime District Attorney George Gascón’s woke social experiment is killing people every day. Two police officers were tragically murdered after Gascon’s policies granted a lenient plea deal to a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.”

This being the case, Blackburn argued, the push for so-called “gun control” from Democrats is not even an intellectually honest effort to stop crimes committed with firearms—but an effort to hurt law-abiding Americans by taking away their firearms and let criminals off the hook so they can continue to commit more crimes.

“The left does not want gun control – they want to abolish the Second Amendment, steal firearms from law abiding citizens and then let criminals run free,” Blackburn said. “Let’s call it what it is.”

This statement from Blackburn comes as Democrats in Congress seek to pass even more gun control in the wake of a red flag law package passed earlier this summer and signed into law by President Joe Biden. Fresh off the passing of that package—with support from several Republicans, most notably Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)—Democrats doubled their efforts for more gun control, trying to pass a so-called “assault weapons ban” in the House Judiciary Committee.