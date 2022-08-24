JD Vance: Republicans Must ‘Put the Brakes’ on Biden’s Agenda

J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, appeared Tuesday on the Fox Business Network and called for the Republican Party to unite to “put the brakes” on President Joe Biden’s agenda.

A transcript is as follows:

LARRY KUDLOW: Have you made peace with Mitch McConnell? Would you vote for Mitch McConnell if you’re elected and you all take the Senate back?

JD VANCE: I’ve made peace with anyone who will help us win. The primaries are over. It’s time for Republicans to actually unite. McConnell has been helpful to us in Ohio. Other people have been helpful to us. And my view is, whether my guy won the primary or not, whether I was your guy in the primary, it’s time for us to unite as a party, take back the Senate and the House, and put the brakes on the Biden agenda.