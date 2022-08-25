Democrats in battleground states are criticizing His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s radical student loan giveaway.

Earlier this week, Biden announced he will forgive up to $20,000 of student loans for individuals making $125,000 or less. Yes, those who were stupid enough to pay off your student loans are now paying off other people’s student loans. Oh, and blue-collar workers are also paying off the student loans for couples who make up to $250,000 a year.

Talk about reverse Robin Hood.

Talk about robbing the poor to give to the rich.

Talk about buying votes.

Talk about something wholly unconstitutional.

Democrats fighting for their lives in battleground states know exactly how this obscene giveaway to the rich will play among voters who do not make $125,000, who paid their student loans, or who never attended college. So they are openly criticizing and distancing themselves from this outrageous policy.

Per the woke, far-left, dishonest conspiracy theorists at Axios, this includes Democrats such as Ohio Senate nominee Tim Ryan, Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas, and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet.

The good news is that Democrats are worried in what should be safe Democrat strongholds in Colorado and Nevada.

Axios adds:

Biden hopes to energize younger voters with the student loan forgiveness plan. But there’s a risk it will give Republicans fuel for their argument that Democrats aren’t focused on the issue most important to many voters: inflation.

This outright wealth transfer that benefits the elite at the expense of the working class will, of course, make inflation worse. Some estimates show this giveaway will cost the U.S. Treasury (i.e., the taxpayers) as much as $500 billion. How does all that free money not cause more inflation? Of course, it will. But Biden doesn’t care about devastating the middle class because Democrats hate the middle class. Nothing would make Democrats happier than to wipe out the middle class, to turn the country into two classes: the very poor and dependent and the elite who feast off the poor’s dependence.

This giveaway funded by the working class is also another weight on the scale of a deeper recession. Although propagandists and liars like Axios refuse to say so, we are already in a recession, and every economic sign since we tilted into that recession shows things getting worse. So Biden giving away hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money will only increase inflation, which will make the recession that much worse.