Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has declared an emergency in the region as nearly 11,000 border crossers have arrived on buses from Texas and Arizona — a fraction of the number of illegal aliens who arrive in American border towns every few days.

On Thursday, Bowser declared an emergency over the many migrant buses that have been sent to the sanctuary city of Washington, DC, from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) over the last few months.

Bowser said the emergency will allow the city to allocate about $10 million in American taxpayer money to put towards aiding and resettling arriving border crossers.

“We’re putting in place a framework that would allow us to have a coordinated response with our partners,” Bowser said. “This will include a program to meet all buses, and given that most people will move on, our primary focus is to make sure we have a humane, efficient, welcome process that will allow people to move on to their final destination.”

Ashley Oliver, Breccan Thies / Breitbart News

The emergency comes as President Joe Biden’s Pentagon has twice rejected Bowser’s pleas to deploy the D.C. National Guard to help with the wave of illegal immigration to the region.

Biden officials have said they are worried about “the optics” of pro-sanctuary city Democrats like Bowser sounding the alarm on illegal immigration.

In July, Bowser called Abbott’s migrant buses to D.C. a “tipping point” for the city and in her recent National Guard request, she called the arrival of the buses a “crisis.”

The nearly 11,000 border crossers who have arrived in D.C. since the beginning of the summer is a small fraction of what American border communities deal with on a weekly basis. For example, most recently, about 5,100 border crossers and illegal aliens flooded into a single Texas border sector over the Labor Day weekend.

Randy Clark / Breitbart News

Abbott implemented the migrant bus operation after Biden hugely expanded his Catch and Release program that allows most apprehended border crossers and illegal aliens to be quickly released into the United States interior.

Over a million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into American communities from February 2021 to May 2022. This figure does not include those released from June 2022 to August 2022 nor those who successfully illegally entered the United States undetected by Border Patrol.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, the Biden administration is continuing to release into the United States interior border crossers who test positive for the Chinese coronavirus. Bombshell emails detailed by Breitbart News show top Department of Homeland Security officials signing off on the release of COVID-positive border crossers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.