Janet Yellen: U.S. Must Look to ‘Wind, Sun’ for Energy, Not Oil and Gas

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday the United States must look to “the wind, sun, and other clean sources of energy” instead of relying on oil and gas.

Yellen’s remarks came during a trip to Detroit, Michigan, where she boasted about the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

“Our plan — powered by the Inflation Reduction Act — represents the largest investment in fighting climate change in our country’s history,” Yellen told the crowd. “It will put us well on our way toward a future where we depend on the wind, sun, and other clean sources of energy.”

“We will rid ourselves from our current dependence on fossil fuels and the whims of autocrats like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Yellen added.

“We need to be taking advantage of our abundant energy resources and ensuring American energy freedom, NOT pushing radical pipe dreams while Americans suffer,” the Heritage Foundation tweeted in response to Yellen’s remarks.

During her speech, Yellen also claimed the United States under President Joe Biden’s leadership has “experienced one of the quickest economic recoveries in modern history.”

While Biden administration officials and other Democrat leaders push for an end to the oil and gas industry, states like California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) just required California to stop selling new gas-powered cars by 2035, are urging residents to reduce electricity use due to fear of blackouts.

Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm recently praised the Inflation Reduction Act for helping “create huge incentives for wind and solar and geothermal” energy. Granholm also claimed the Biden administration has been demanding the oil industry to increase production, but oil drillers say the Democrats’ policies are slowing their progress.

“Biden’s attack on private financing is only one angle of assault. In August, Biden changed global bank financing rules that make it more difficult for drillers to find investors,” Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebø reported. “The policy is intended to accelerate renewable energy investment rather than fossil fuel investment, thereby greatly defunding oil production.”

