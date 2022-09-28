Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week sharply dismissed establishment media attempts to politicize Hurricane Ian as they seem to salivate over the possibility of the DeSantis administration botching the response.

A reporter asked the governor about supposed concerns over Florida lacking response to the storm thus far, and DeSantis immediately questioned the validity of the inquiry.

“Whoa whoa whoa whoa. Give me a break. That is nonsense. Stop politicizing. Okay? Stop it,” DeSantis said, detailing that the state declared a state of emergency early on.

“We’ve had people in here. You’ve had counties doing — they’ve done a lot of hard work. And honestly, you’re trying to attack me, I get. But like, you’re attacking these other people who’ve worked very hard and so that’s just totally false,” DeSantis said.

“I don’t think we’ve ever — certainly since I’ve been governor — declared a state emergency this early. We made sure that we were very inclusive with it,” he continued.

“We said that there was a lot of uncertainty and then we’ve worked to make sure the preparations that have been done, and all the stuff — you talk to the people at the counties when they’ve needed something, stuff gets there very quickly because of what Kevin and his team have done,” the governor added:

After @politicofl's Matt Dixon was forced to issue a correction to his fake news propaganda from this morning, ANOTHER Politico reporter wrote a new story about #HurricaneIan… nice stealth-editing, guys! pic.twitter.com/6KvLFOO17Q — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 27, 2022

Indeed, Politico is among establishment outlets that have pondered if DeSantis will come out on top in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, as Breitbart News detailed.

Florida has some of the world's best emergency management leadership and personnel. Governor DeSantis and his team are doing everything possible to ensure our state is prepared. Sorry to disappoint liberal media activists who are constantly cheering for the destruction of Florida https://t.co/ObXiqskPyw — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 27, 2022

The governor, along with state emergency officials, have continued to provide frequent updates on the storm, which is making landfall in southwest Florida as a major hurricane.

WATCH the 1 p.m. update:

This is a developing story. Follow Breitbart News’s livewire for updates.