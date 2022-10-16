Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) skipped the debate against her Republican challenger Yesil Vega after joining a lawmaker pushing to jail parents who do not affirm children’s transgender identities.

In a statement on Sunday, Vega said that Spanberger suddenly pulled out of the scheduled debate, noting it came right after she took a beating in conservative media for transgender extremism.

“The reports of Abigail dropping out of this week’s debate are disappointing,” said Vega. “Our campaign has been nothing but accommodating, literally agreeing to every Spanberger request without objection. Abigail is scared to answer why she supports this extreme anti-parent agenda”

“Abigail Spanberger owes Virginia parents an answer,” she continued. “Does she support throwing parents in jail for not conforming to woke culture? And when will Abigail rescind her top surrogate’s endorsement for her campaign? She campaigned with her three days before the surrogate propose radical legislation. Instead of signing up for Virginia parents, Abigail has apparently decided to run and hide until election day. Virginians deserve better.”

My release on @spanbergerva07 dropping out of debate to avoid questions about her campaign's support for jailing parents for not conforming to liberal woke culture. pic.twitter.com/6bNV5s29Ih — Yesli Vega (@yestoyesli) October 16, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, Spanberger previously campaigned with Virginia state delegate Elizabeth Guzman after she had proposed “felony charges for parents who do not ‘affirm’ their child’s stated gender identity.”

“Guzman plans to introduce legislation that would change the definition of child abuse to include parents who are not willing to ‘affirm’ their child’s stated gender identity or sexual orientation. Parents who do not conform to the gender ideology would have Child Protective Services (CPS) called on them,” it reported. “On October 11, Spanberger, however, was campaigning with Guzman along with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) in Prince William County, Virginia.”

.@SpanbergerVA07 was campaigning TWO DAYS AGO with the woman who is introducing legislation that would make it a felony for parents not to affirm their child’s claim of being transgender. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/qXd7rrXxqC — Ian Prior (@iandprior) October 14, 2022

Spanberger later told Breitbart News that she does not support Guzman’s bill after saying she was “proud to have Delegate Guzman’s support for my campaign.”

“I don’t support this legislation, and it does not have a path forward in the General Assembly. It’s unclear how this proposed legislation intends to actually help transgender children and their families, which is what we should focus on,” she said.