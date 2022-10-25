Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz hammered Democrat John Fetterman on his abortion extremism during the Pennsylvania debate on Tuesday night.

While Oz maintained his moderate position that the federal government should stay out of abortion and reiterated that he supported the repeal of Roe v. Wade so that states could decide for themselves, Fetterman continued the Democrat Party trend of offering zero restrictions for abortions.

“… John Fetterman … on this debate stage said that he would demand federally mandated rules for all states to have to follow that would allow abortions at 38 weeks, on the delivery table, and he would force it to be subsidized by taxpayers across the country no matter what their personal beliefs are,” said Oz.

“That’s radical. That’s extreme. That is out of touch with what the average voter in Pennsylvania believes is appropriate,” he added.

OZ: John Fetterman would "allow abortion at 38 weeks, on the delivery table." "That's radical. That's extreme."

When asked if he would support the current bill from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that would issue a federal abortion ban, Oz stood by his original position that he supported the end of Roe v. Wade so that states could decide for themselves. He did not say if he would support the bill or not.

Fetterman, on the other hand, did not offer a single restriction for abortion and repeated his talking point that he supports Roe.