Joe Biden Boasts Life-Long Foreign Policy ‘Expertise’ Despite Disastrous Exit from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden on Tuesday described himself as a life-long expert on foreign policy, despite bungling the American exit from Afghanistan and failing to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine.

“If I have any genuine expertise, it’s in foreign policy,” he bragged at a campaign rally for Democrats in Florida. “I’ve done it my whole life from the time I was a kid.”

But Biden’s long record on foreign policy has been criticized for a multitude of mistakes.

“I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” former Defense Secretary Robert Gates famously said about Biden in 2014.

Biden famously supported and voted for the Iraq War before opposing it, advised former President Barack Obama against the raid on Osama bin Laden, and even argued in 2011 that “the Taliban per se is not our enemy.”

Biden also served as vice president during Obama’s military interventions in Serbia in 1999, and in Syria and Libya in 2011.

Since Biden has become president, he has badly mishandled foreign policy including overseeing a disastrous summit with China, his failure to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, and his dramatic failure in pulling out American troops from Afghanistan.

Biden also infuriated the French for failing to disclose a nuclear submarine deal with Australia and angered the Saudis despite traveling to Saudi Arabia and fist-bumping Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A recent Fox News poll showed that only 41 percent of respondents supported his foreign policy while 54 percent did not.

During his speech in Florida, Biden said the rest of the world had their faith in American democracy tested after the protest of the 2020 presidential election on January 6th.

“The rest of the world is wondering who in the hell we are, what’s going on,” Biden said. “For how long, Joe? For how long?”