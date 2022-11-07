Most Americans do not believe coronavirus vaccines should be required by schools as a condition for children to attend in-person classes, but most Democrats believe they should be required, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Friday found.

The survey asked respondents if public schools should “make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students.”

Most, 58 percent, said it should not be mandatory, as opposed to 31 percent who believe it should. The majority of Republicans and independents, 79 percent and 63 percent, respectively, do not believe it should be mandatory, but most Democrats, 54 percent, believe it should be.

The survey also asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of making COVID-19 vaccination routine for all children?” In that case, individuals are split, as 48 percent, disapprove of that idea and 48 percent approve. However, 35 percent “strongly” disapprove, compared to 28 percent who “strongly” approve.

Further, the survey found 62 percent believe the threat of the Chinese coronavirus is “mostly over” at this point in time.

The survey was taken October 30 to November 2, 2022, among 1,000 U.S. adults and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

It follows the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices 15-0 vote in favor of including the coronavirus vaccine on a child’s routine immunization schedule. While this move alone has no staying power, critics believe it could pave the way for individual states to require it in the future.

It should be noted that the vaccine recommendations do not have any actual staying power, but many states and local jurisdictions have, in the past, enforced the CDC’s recommendations, as seen with universal masking throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. However, it is wholly possibly that many states and jurisdictions will take proactive measures to ensure that the CDC recommendations do not become a requirement in their communities, which critics fear could jeopardize a child’s future by preventing them from participating in activities or, at worst, attending school.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is among those who has made it clear that, as long as he is at the helm, there will be no coronavirus vaccination requirements for children in the Sunshine State:

As long as I am Governor, in Florida there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools. pic.twitter.com/oDXAj3c4Oy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 20, 2022

“So I just want to let everyone be clear, you know, as long as I’m around, as long as I’m kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID shot mandates for your kids. That is your decision,” he said last month. “That is your decision to make as a parent.”