Poll: Trump Still Outperforming Biden on Key Issues Facing the Country

Former President Donald Trump, who last week announced his 2024 presidential bid, is still outperforming President Biden on key issues, November’s Harris Poll/HarrisX survey shows.

The survey compared Trump’s approval ratings from his last month in office, January 2021, to Biden’s current day — November 2022.

According to the data, the 45th president is still outperforming Biden based on the ratings from the last month of his four-year term.

For instance, 56 percent approved of Trump’s handling of the economy in January 2021. Biden falls 17 percent behind, as just 39 percent approve of his handling of the economy.

Similarly, Trump’s January 2021 approval on stimulating jobs is 12 points higher than Biden’s — 58 percent to 46 percent. Trump is also 12 points higher on immigration than Biden, seeing a 52 percent approval to Biden’s 40 percent.

Trump also bests Biden on foreign affairs (52 percent approval to Biden’s 44 percent), fighting terrorism (55 percent approval to Biden’s 45 percent), and administering the government (49 percent approval to Biden’s 44 percent). Biden only bests Trump on one issue — “reacting to the coronavirus,” garnering 54 percent to Trump’s 47 percent.

While the survey did not record Trump results for “handling inflation” and “dealing with violence and crime in the country,” Biden fails to see a majority approval, as 40 percent approve of his handling of violence and crime and 38 percent approve of his handling of inflation.

Notably, the survey also shows Trump with a higher favorability than Biden. According to the data, 44 percent view Trump favorably, while 43 percent say the same of Biden. It also shows Trump beating Biden nationwide by two percent.

The survey was taken November 16-17, 2022, among 2,212 registered voters and follows Trump formally announcing his 2024 presidential bid after nearly two years of speculation.

“This is what we call a National Greatness Agenda, because our country can be greater than it’s ever been,” Trump said during the Tuesday address in Mar-a-Lago.

“Our country is not great anymore. It’s a mess. But our country can be greater than it ever was before. There will be more, much more in the months ahead—and there are so many things we need to do. The road ahead of us will not be easy,” he continued, describing the last two years under Biden’s leadership as a “time of pain, hardship, anxiety, and despair.”

“We are here tonight to declare it does not have to be this way,” Trump said, pointing to rising inflation, Biden’s vaccine mandates and the effect it has had on members of the military, and the disaster on the southern border.

“Two years ago we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again. The decline being forced upon us by Biden and the radical left lunatics driving us right here into the ground,” Trump added.

“This decline is not a fate we must accept. When given the choice boldly and clearly, I believe the American people will overwhelmingly reject the left’s path to national ruin and they will embrace our vision for national greatness and glory,” he said.

At least 12.5 million Americans watched Trump’s announcement, television and digital ratings reveal.