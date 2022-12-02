American F-35B Stealth Fighter Suffers Wheel Failure in Okinawa

An American F-35B Lightning II was being towed on the ground at the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa when its front wheel failed, causing the jet to take an embarrassing nose dive.

The failure happened on Thursday around 1:40 p.m. local time, according to Japanese news outlet NHK.

The pilot made a precautionary landing at Kadena Air Base after suspected electrical problems, according to the outlet. The Marine Corps is reportedly investigating the cause of the problems. No one was injured.

Marine Maj. Rob Martins, spokesman for the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement, “The pilot performed as trained and chose the safest option, landing the aircraft safely in accordance with standard procedures,” according to Stars & Stripes.

“Operating our aircraft safely and effectively is a top priority and our aviators take great precautions to ensure the safety of the aircrew and the surrounding areas,” Martins added.

At the time of the incident, the F-35B had been flying standard training operations, Martins told the paper.

The aircraft belongs to the 121st Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA-121).

