Poll: Majority Concerned About Coronavirus Vaccines Having ‘Major’ Side Effects

Most Americans are concerned about the possibility of coronavirus vaccines having “major” side effects, and four in ten identified themselves as experiencing at least “minor” side effects from the jab, a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

According to the survey, 56 percent believe the vaccines have been “effective” at “preventing infection with the virus,” but of those, only 26 percent believe it has been “very” effective. Over one-third, 38 percent, do not think the vaccines have been very effective, and seven percent remain unsure.

However, when asked if they are concerned if the vaccines may have “major side effects,” 57 percent said they are at least somewhat concerned. Of those, 31 percent are “very” concerned, compared to 40 percent who are at least not “very” concerned. Only 18 percent are “not at all concerned.”

Nearly three quarters of Republicans, 74 percent, as well as 43 percent of Democrats and 56 percent of independents, are concerned the vaccines could have “major” side effects.

When asked if they have experienced any side effects from the jab, 34 percent of vaccinated respondents said they experienced “minor” side effects, while seven percent said “major.”

Of those surveyed, 68 percent said they have been vaccinated, compared to 30 percent who have not.

Concerns about COVID-19 vaccine side effects are highly correlated with doubts about the vaccine’s effectiveness. Among those who believe the vaccines are Very Effective at preventing infection with COVID-19, only 14% are Very Concerned about major side effects from the vaccine. By contrast, among those who think COVID-19 vaccines are Not At All Effective, 71% are Very Concerned about side effects.

The survey was taken November 30 to December 1, 2022, among 1,000 U.S. adults and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It follows action taken by Florida, which in October announced new vaccine guidance, advising against the coronavirus mRNA shot for men under the age of 40 following an analysis which showed an 84 percent increase in “the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”

Notably, the vaccines and booster shots, pushed by public health officials, do not prevent transmission of the virus, nor do they prevent one from contracting it either, despite misinformation touted by President Biden last year.