White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday dodged a question about whether President Joe Biden has been involved in the Biden family business. The White House had previously denied Joe Biden’s involvement.

“The House Oversight Committee is laying out their new investigations, and they claim to have evidence that Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes,” Fox News’s Peter Doocy prefaced. “Did he?”

Jean-Pierre dodged the question by stating Republicans are ignoring their pledge to reduce Joe Biden’s soaring inflation and have instead focused on the Biden family business. House Republicans have launched nine probes into the Biden family business for alleged violations, including wire fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering.

“They don’t want to focus on the American people,” Jean-Pierre said. “They want to focus on political division.”

“They want to focus on something that the American people do not want to see,” she claimed.

Recent polling shows a majority of voters support the probe into the Biden family business. Sixty-two percent approved of the investigation, including 42 percent who strongly approved. Thirty-four percent disapproved.

Additional polling shows 58 percent of voters believe Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president.

DOOCY: "The President has said that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings. Is that still the case?" PSAKI: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/HkoJU3CYKo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 5, 2022

As Breitbart News reported in July, at least 17 times Joe Biden has been involved in the family business, including photos of Joe and Hunter Biden meeting with business partners and a voicemail from Joe Biden to Hunter about a Chinese energy deal.

“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,” Joe Biden said in a voicemail in 2018.

“I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you,” he concluded.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.