Iowa Democrats Elect Election-Denier Rita Hart as State Party Head

Rita Hart was elected chair of the Iowa Democrat Party over the weekend, and she claims she wants to “start winning elections again” two years after she denied the election results when she lost against Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) in 2020.

“For Iowa Democrats to start winning elections again, everyone has a part to play. We know this change won’t happen overnight, but I’m convinced we have the talent, know how, and desire to get the job done. Let’s do it together,” Hart stated Saturday on Twitter after winning the election to be the Democrat’s state party chair.

Hart, the former state senator who contested the results of the election in 2020 after losing by six votes against then-candidate Miller-Meeks to be in the U.S. House of Representatives, is now challenged with building her party back up after massive Republican election wins last November on the state and federal level.

As Breitbart News chronicled in 2020, Hart, with the consent of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tried using the Committee on House Administration to overturn the state-certified election in the Second Congressional District of Iowa in hopes to unseat Miller-Meeks and seat herself.

With more than 400,000 votes cast and an official recount certified by state officials, Miller-Meeks narrowly defeated the Democrat for Iowa’s Second Congressional District in the 2020 election with a six-vote margin and was sworn into office. Hart claimed 22 legal votes should be counted but were wrongfully tossed out.

Hart insisted that she had to challenge the results of the election in the House, which Democrats controlled at the time, instead of Iowa courts because, according to her, “there was only one way that we could get the result that we need, and that is to take this to the Committee on House Administration.”

At the time, Miller-Meeks said that by challenging a certified election, “[the Democrats] are disenfranchising 400,000 voters … They are disenfranchising all of these voters by this process.”

