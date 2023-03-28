Law enforcement arrested a suspect on Tuesday for allegedly firebombing a Wisconsin pro-life organization more than ten months ago following the leak of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Madison resident Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, is accused of attacking Wisconsin Family Action early in the morning on May 8, 2022. Law enforcement responded to an active fire at the organization’s building and found the remnants of two mason jars, one of which was singed but had not successfully caught fire, according to the complaint. On the outside of the building, the suspect allegedly spray-painted, “if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” as well as a large “A” and the number “1312.” Law enforcement collected DNA from the scene of the attack.

Early Sunday morning, a leftist group attacked WFA’s office in Madison, throwing two Molotov cocktails into the office, after breaking windows, and then proceeded to light a fire. The arsonists posted graffiti that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.” pic.twitter.com/H1csPzv5Kz — ✰✰Wisconsin Family Action✰✰ (@WIFamilyAction) May 9, 2022

According to the DOJ, law enforcement identified Roychowdhury as a possible suspect in March 2023. Local police officers observed Roychowdhury dispose of food in a public trash can and were able to recover it and collect DNA from the food. On March 17, 2023, a forensic biologist tested the two DNA samples and found that they matched and were likely from the same person.

“In March 2023, Roychowdhury travelled from Madison, Wisconsin, to Portland, Maine, and he purchased a one-way ticket from Boston to Guatemala City, departing this morning. Law enforcement arrested Roychowdhury at Boston Logan International Airport. Roychowdhury will have a detention hearing in Boston,” according to the DOJ.

Roychowdhury is facing a charge for one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive. He is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Boston on Monday. A date for his appearance in federal court in Madison has not been set.

If convicted, he could face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to officials.

“Violence is never an acceptable way for anyone to express their views or their disagreement,” said Assistant Director Robert R. Wells of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. “Today’s arrest demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue those responsible for this dangerous attack and others across the country, and to hold them accountable for their criminal actions.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray admitted during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing in November 2022 that approximately 70 percent of abortion-related threats of violence in the United States since the Dobbs decision have been against pro-life groups, although he denied that the FBI and DOJ are unevenly enforcing the law.

According to CatholicVote, at least 83 pregnancy centers and pro-life groups have been attacked since the Dobbs decision was leaked, as well as 144 Catholic churches.