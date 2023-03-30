Most voters have doubts about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness for office — including one-quarter of Democrats — March’s Harvard CAPS/Harris survey revealed.

The survey found that, overall, most individual voters are concerned about Biden’s mental fitness for office.

When asked, “Is Joe Biden mentally fit to serve as President of the United States or do you have doubts about his fitness for office?” most, 56 percent, said they have doubts about his mental fitness. Forty-four percent said he is mentally fit.

Opinions are divided along party lines, as 75 percent of Democrats believe Biden is mentally fit, compared to 80 percent of Republicans who have doubts about the 80-year-old’s mental fitness.

However, one-quarter of Democrats, 25 percent, have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness, as do 65 percent of independents.

Further, the survey found 65 percent agreeing that Biden is showing he is “too old” to be president, compared to 35 percent who said he is showing to be “fit” to be president.

While 60 percent of Democrats believe Biden is showing he is fit to be commander-in-chief, another 40 percent of Democrats believe he is showing he is too old — a sentiment 88 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of independents share.

The survey was taken March 22-23, 2023, among 2,905 registered voters and follows the continued trend of awkward moments with a seemingly confused Biden throughout his presidency. For instance, in September 2022, Biden appeared “meandering and confused” during a White House event celebrating the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory, stating during the photo op, “Guys, c’mere. … Everyone under 15, c’mere. C’mon.”

Biden has also taken near tumbles in the last seven weeks, tripping up the stairs leading to Air Force One in February and March.

WATCH: Ouch! Biden Stumbles Multiple Times Boarding Air Force One

C-SPAN

More recently, RNC Research shared a video of Biden being instructed by a handler during his recent visit to a semiconductor plant in North Carolina, generating a variety of opinions: