Far-left group Equality Florida has issued a “travel advisory” for Florida for several reasons, asserting that its protections for minors against radical gender ideology — as well as protections for unborn children — pose a risk to the “safety, and freedom of those considering short or long term travel, or relocation to the state.”

Equality Florida, which describes itself as the “largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community,” issued the travel advisory this week because of the common sense moves the Florida legislature has made in focusing on protecting youth from radical leftist gender ideology and more.

“Today, Equality Florida took the extraordinary step of issuing a travel advisory, warning of the risks posed to the health, safety, and freedom of those considering short or long term travel, or relocation to the state,” the organization said in a press release this week, contending this comes in reaction to “the passage of laws that are hostile to the LGBTQ community, restrict access to reproductive health care, repeal gun safety laws, foment racial prejudice, and attack public education by banning books and censoring curriculum.”

In other words, the organization is offended by pro-life protections for unborn children — the Florida Senate passed a six-week abortion rule this month — and further efforts to expand parental rights in the Sunshine State, protecting children from radical gender ideology in schools. Their advisory also comes as Florida becomes the 26th constitutional carry state, effective July 1, 2023.

The memo listed several so-called “assaults,” first listing “assaults on Medical Freedom.” There, the organization cites Florida’s Boards of Medicine and Osteopathy adopting policies halting “gender-affirmation” procedures — leftist speak for puberty blockers, top and bottom surgeries, and hormone therapy — for minors. The organization is also offended that Florida is set to pass laws that would result in criminal penalties for medical professionals who provide such procedures for youth.

The radical leftist organization also laments the Florida legislature’s attempts to stop unfair and oftentimes racist Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, as well as the removal of inappropriate books from school libraries. Notably, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held an event last month showcasing some of the sexually explicit books found in schools. The presentation included books with explicit details on porn and masturbation, with one even encouraging trans surgery.

As Breitbart News reported:

The presentation also highlights books by Rupi Kaur, including Home Body, Milk and Honey and The Sun and Her Flowers, which were found in 15 schools. “‘Home Body’ says masturbation is meditation and speaks about how the writer wants someone to look me in the eyes when you’re down there eating for your life,” the narrator noted as the presentation also highlighted Gender Queer which was found in Orange, St. Lucie, and Hillsborough county schools. It is a “graphic novel depicting masturbation and encouraging trans surgery by equating the scars from top surgery — the cutting off a female’s breasts — with a tattoo,” the narrator added as the presentation ultimately asked, “If you can’t discuss these books in a school board meeting, how are they appropriate for children?”

Equality Florida also highlighted Florida’s attempts to protect women’s sports and focus on American history — not woke Critical Race Theory (CRT) ideology — in school. Further, Equality Florida asserted the state is attacking “immigrant communities,” writing, “A bill currently being considered by the Florida legislature could impose criminal penalties on any who shelter, support, or provide transportation to undocumented immigrants.”

“Taken in their totality, Florida’s slate of laws and policies targeting basic freedoms and rights pose a serious risk to the health and safety of those traveling to the state,” the organization wrote in its conclusion, adding, “We regret that these attacks have already led many to flee the state and are driving others to consider relocation.”

Interestingly, Florida stood with Texas as two of the states with the largest-gaining population last year. The Sunshine State is also considered the “fastest-growing” state in the nation. Despite that, the group felt the need to issue a travel advisory to warn of the apparent “risks” associated with traveling there.

Christian Ziegler, the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, mocked Equality Florida’s travel advisory.

“Anyone who would take anything seriously (including this ridiculous Travel Advisory) from such a vile organization such as EqualityFL, should definitely NOT travel or relocate to Florida,” he wrote.

“Don’t be sheep for their clickbait & donation efforts,” he warned:

🚨 Anyone who would take anything seriously (including this ridiculous Travel Advisory) from such a vile organization such as EqualityFL, should definitely NOT travel or relocate to Florida. Don’t be sheep for their clickbait & donation efforts. pic.twitter.com/4hO7cvGVwu — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) April 12, 2023

Equality Florida is the same organization that emphatically endorsed failed DeSantis challenger, former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who lost his race by roughly 1.5 million votes. It was among organizations that fought the Parental Rights in Education law, warning of the “chilling effects,” which, according to the leftist organization, included removing rainbow safe space stickers from classroom windows and pride flags from school walls.