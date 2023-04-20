Michigan Woman Arrested After Fetus Found on Sidewalk

A 26-year-old Flint, Michigan, woman was arrested this week in connection with a fetus that was found on a sidewalk.

On Tuesday, an individual called 911 when they found a deceased fetus in the 800 block of South Dort Highway, according to Flint police.

“Upon arrival, Officers spoke to the caller who directed them to a male fetus lying on the sidewalk. There were no signs of life at that time,” Flint police said in a press release. “It was later determined by the Medical Examiner that the gestational age was approx. 20-23 weeks.”

Authorities determined the identity of the woman who was pregnant with the child on Wednesday and transported her to a local hospital for medical treatment before arresting and booking her in the Genesee County Jail.

“Charges are pending review by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office,” according to Flint police.

Authorities released no other information about the case.

Earlier this month, a similar situation occurred in Revere, Massachusetts, after a man called the cops when he discovered a deceased fetus in a trash can.

The Massachusetts fetus was “determined to be a female, who was at or close to full-term,” according to local authorities. No arrest has been made in connection with the Massachusetts case yet.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.