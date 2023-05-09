Report: 6K Migrants Wait in Tijuana to Rush U.S. Border as Biden Ends Title 42

Thousands of migrants are waiting in Tijuana, Mexico, just across from San Diego, California, to rush the United States-Mexico border as President Joe Biden is scheduled to end Title 42, one of only a few border controls remaining, this week.

In 2020, in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, former President Donald Trump invoked Title 42 at the border to ensure that federal immigration officials could quickly return illegal aliens to Mexico for the sake of public health.

To date, more than 2.5 million illegal aliens have been removed from the United States after crossing the southern border thanks to Title 42.

Despite efforts from Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to keep Title 42 in place, using it to fight the nation’s deadly fentanyl crisis, Biden is ending the public health authority on May 11.

In Tijuana, alone, some 6,000 migrants are waiting in shelters to rush the border when Title 42 is ended. This is roughly the same number of migrants who were found to be waiting in Tijuana shelters last year when the Biden administration had first planned to end Title 42.

Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas

Likewise, in Juarez, Mexico — across from El Paso, Texas — 35,000 migrants are estimated to be waiting for Title 42 to end so they can rush the border in the hopes of being released into the U.S. interior.

Overall, about 700,000 migrants are estimated to be waiting in Mexico to rush the border when Biden ends Title 42 — a foreign population exceeding the resident population of Boston, Massachusetts.

In response to what Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has previously declared a “mass migration event,” the Biden administration is expanding its Catch and Release network to quickly move border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities — including deploying 1,500 U.S. troops to process arrivals more quickly into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.