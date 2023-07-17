West Virginia Poll Shows Donald Trump Up 60 Points

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - APRIL 27: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump, who is currently dealing with a growing number of legal cases against him, is the Republican frontrunner for the Republican presidential ticket. (Spencer Platt/Getty)
Spencer Platt/Getty
Hannah Bleau

Former President Donald Trump is up 60 points in West Virginia’s Republican primary race, a recent WV Statewide News poll found.

The survey, taken among 1,144 Republican voters who have voted in at least three of the last four primary elections, found Trump with one of his biggest leads to date, dominating the GOP primary race in West Virginia with 78 percent support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls a full 60 points behind, having 18 percent support. Former Vice President Mike Pence falls even further, coming in with 1.5 percent support, according to the data shared by Republican strategist Andrew Surabian.

DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The survey has a +/- 5 percent margin of error.

Notably, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who launched his gubernatorial bid in April, is also dominating his challengers with a double-digit lead in the same survey. He formally endorsed Trump for reelection that same month.

“I have always strongly supported President Trump, and I want to make it official. I proudly endorsed his candidacy for president,” he announced.

WATCH: WV AG Patrick Morrisey Endorses Donald Trump in 2024

Morrisey 2024

The survey coincides with several other state-level surveys showing Trump as the dominant frontrunner in the race. A June Quinnipiac poll analyzing the race in Pennsylvania, for example, not only showed Trump with a 24-point primary lead, but also edging out President Biden in a head-to-head matchup:

Similarly, a recent New Hampshire survey showed Trump up by 37 points, and a recent Florida poll found Trump leading by 20 points in the Sunshine State:

An Economist/YouGov survey released last week found most Republicans identifying Trump as the “strongest” candidate Republicans could nominate for president in 2024.

COMMENTS

