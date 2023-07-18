America First Legal (AFL) announced a lawsuit against the Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland over their failure to require Hunter Biden to register as a foreign agent.

As Breitbart News reported, CEFC China Energy Co., a company linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), paid Hunter Biden a $1 million legal retainer and $3.8 million in consulting fees. Two months later, Hunter Biden told whistleblower Tony Bobulinski that he did not want to register as a foreign agent on behalf of CEFC.

In addition, Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, in which he earned $83,000 a month. During that relationship, Hunter Biden was possibly involved in a phone call between then-Vice President Joe Biden and then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, a National Archives email shows. Poroshenko was the Ukrainian politician that fired a prosecutor probing Burisma, and Joe Biden later bragged about the firing.

“Attorney General Garland failed to require proper registration or otherwise follow legal procedures concerning a FARA waiver for Hunter,” AFL said.

“Federal law makes clear that no person shall act as an agent of a foreign principal unless he has filed with the Attorney General a true and complete registration statement and files applicable supplements – none of which occurred during the Obama administration,” AFL argued.

Last week, the Justice Department indicted the “missing” Biden family whistleblower, Dr. Gal Luft, for failing to register as a foreign agent of CEFC China Energy Co, the same company for which Hunter Biden worked. Hunter Biden was not indicted for the same, AFL noted.

“Hunter Biden appears to have used his unique access and position to the benefit of multiple foreign principals,” Gene Hamilton, America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel said in a statement.

“The Attorney General has a non-discretionary duty to ensure that Hunter Biden registers as a foreign agent under FARA and provides the American people with transparency into his activities on behalf of foreign principals,“ Hamilton added.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.